Clear Street Markets LLC Has $189,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,284 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $149.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

