Clear Street Markets LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.