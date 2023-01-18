Clear Street Markets LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 663.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 175,859 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $148.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.70. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

About Quanta Services



Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

