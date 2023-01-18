Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

