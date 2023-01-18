Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,146.67.

CBGPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.25) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.25) to GBX 1,200 ($14.64) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBGPY opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

