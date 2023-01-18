CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the December 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CNB Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.76. 69,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 183.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 412,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.