CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Shares Down 11.9%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) shares fell 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 2,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.