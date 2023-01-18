CoinField Coin (CFC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $61.46 Million

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $61.46 million and approximately $61.46 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

