Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading Up 1.4%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.54 and last traded at $122.54. Approximately 17 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 58 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.82.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.32.

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.