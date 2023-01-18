Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.0% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $168.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

