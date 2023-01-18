Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.46.
Several analysts recently commented on COMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Compass Stock Performance
Shares of COMP stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $9.19.
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
