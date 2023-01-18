Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Down 85.7% in December

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHCI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $6.10.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

