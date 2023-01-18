Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the December 15th total of 316,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 111,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

