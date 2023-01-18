Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,439 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Amphenol by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

