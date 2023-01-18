Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.