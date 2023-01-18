Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,066 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in HEICO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HEICO news, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,515,958.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $167.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

