ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Reaches $0.0266 on Top Exchanges

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 14% against the dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $134.44 million and $38.04 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00429758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.35 or 0.30165864 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.00749926 BTC.

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

