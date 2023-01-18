Contrasting Sigyn Therapeutics (SIGY) and Its Competitors

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) is one of 223 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sigyn Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigyn Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors 889 3403 7589 172 2.58

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 23.05%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

45.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -688.88% Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors -1,355.92% -145.04% -26.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -$3.01 million -2.44 Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors $1.10 billion $81.57 million 10.20

Sigyn Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sigyn Therapeutics competitors beat Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

