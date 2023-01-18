Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,641. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

