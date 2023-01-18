Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after purchasing an additional 221,949 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %
COST traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $487.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,145. The stock has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $489.02 and its 200 day moving average is $501.93.
Several research firms recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
