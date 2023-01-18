Coty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 16,979 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 223% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,254 call options.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Coty

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.