Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in News were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 289.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 3,529.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. News’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

