Covenant (COVN) Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Covenant (COVN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004921 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $78.97 million and $156,158.76 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

