Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.53. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Insider Activity at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $916,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.