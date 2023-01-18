Critical Survey: First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Park National (NYSE:PRK)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Bancshares and Park National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.57%. Given First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Park National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

67.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Park National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Bancshares and Park National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $214.22 million 3.44 $64.17 million $2.93 10.46 Park National $475.80 million 4.80 $153.95 million $9.28 15.14

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 27.77% 10.97% 1.08% Park National 30.46% 12.89% 1.42%

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Bancshares pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Park National has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park National beats First Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 90 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.