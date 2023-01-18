Cronos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $34.04 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00079421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00057262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00025519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.