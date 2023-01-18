CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CubeSmart makes up about 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Forward Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CubeSmart worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,876. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.