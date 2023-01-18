Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.51% of Ahren Acquisition worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,562,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,935,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $17,856,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AHRN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

