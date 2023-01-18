Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 760.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 58.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,935,000 after buying an additional 1,141,575 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 134.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 687,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 394,105 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 153.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 492,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 298,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 107.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 180,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTM. StockNews.com upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Tata Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:TTM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,661. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.71. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

