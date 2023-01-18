Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. 14,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,674. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

