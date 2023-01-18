Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of Donnelley Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $242,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,390,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 505,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $741,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,034 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,001.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFIN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,419. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

