Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 75,903 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.25% of Guess’ worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,625,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 244.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GES stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.43. 3,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,060. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.88. Guess’, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

