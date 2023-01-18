Cypress Funds LLC Acquires 270,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cypress Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 8.9% of Cypress Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Boeing worth $49,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.53.

Shares of BA traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.89. 67,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,287. The company has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

