DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $12.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.19. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $63.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after acquiring an additional 589,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,052 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 255,426 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

