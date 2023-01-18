Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 7,257 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.