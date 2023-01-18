Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 76.4% in December

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the December 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DANOY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danone from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of Danone stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 785,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,363. Danone has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

