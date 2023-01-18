DataHighway Tops One Day Trading Volume of $356,811.70 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00011667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 10% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $77.79 million and approximately $356,811.70 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,027,543 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.59899706 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $364,930.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

