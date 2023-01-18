David A. Henry Buys 76,923 Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) CFO David A. Henry bought 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 163,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,963.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Myomo Trading Down 2.3 %

MYO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 269,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,133. Myomo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 97.20% and a negative net margin of 72.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Myomo from $6.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

