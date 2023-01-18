David A. Henry Buys 76,923 Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) CFO David A. Henry bought 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 163,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,963.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Myomo Trading Down 2.3 %
MYO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 269,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,133. Myomo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.01.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 97.20% and a negative net margin of 72.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Myomo from $6.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
