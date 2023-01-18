DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Cap Achieves $9.52 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $898,245.83 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

