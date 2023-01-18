DEI (DEI) Price Down 1.4% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, DEI has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $5,212.50 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00400485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016657 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

