DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Public Storage worth $50,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.40.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.