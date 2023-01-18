DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 15,371 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 904,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kroger were worth $39,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

