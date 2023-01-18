Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of DDF stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (DDF)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.