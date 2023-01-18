Dero Price Reaches $4.78 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Dero has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00022210 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $63.13 million and $141,183.58 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,507.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00405515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.34 or 0.00810316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00102938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00586424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00208840 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,211,770 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

