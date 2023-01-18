Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €29.50 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €29.50 ($32.07) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.70) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

DTE stock opened at €20.59 ($22.38) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.71). The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.91.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

