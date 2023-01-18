Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target to €4.22

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2.50 ($2.72) to €4.22 ($4.59) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.59) to €3.00 ($3.26) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded Elior Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elior Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.00 ($2.17) in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Price Performance

ELROF stock remained flat at $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.