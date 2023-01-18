Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,586 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

