dForce USD Price Reaches $1.01 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. dForce USD has a market cap of $167.42 million and $8,685.06 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00401458 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00029540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016618 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000369 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01683953 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $395.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

