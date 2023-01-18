DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.43

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 247840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

DIAGNOS Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$26.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

