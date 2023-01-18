Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $50,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,011. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.