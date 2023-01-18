Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $50,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,011. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

